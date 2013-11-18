FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Supreme Court declines to review $111 million patent case
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Supreme Court declines to review $111 million patent case

Lawrence Hurley

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - SynQor Inc’s $111 million court victory against various companies that manufacture power converter systems that it sued for patent infringement is now final after the U.S. Supreme Court said on Monday it would not review the case.

The December 2010 jury verdict in the Eastern District of Texas was upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in a March ruling.

Among the companies seeking high court review in the case were Emerson Electric Co subsidiaries Artesyn Technologies Inc and Astec America Inc.

The others were Bel Fuse Inc, Delta Electronics Inc subsidiary Delta Products Corp, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd subsidiary Murata Power Solutions, and Power-One Inc, a subsidiary of ABB Ltd.

The products at issue in the case are high-efficiency power converter systems that are used to power circuits in various technical equipment, including telecommunications and computer systems.

The case is Artesyn v. SynQor, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-375.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.