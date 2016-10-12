FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Supreme Court declines to weigh in on U.S. patent review process
October 12, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 10 months ago

Supreme Court declines to weigh in on U.S. patent review process

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a dispute over whether the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office should have the power to cancel patents after they have granted them, or whether that authority should be reserved for the courts.

The justices denied two petitions for certiorari that were challenging the constitutionality of the highly popular inter partes review (IPR) procedure at the PTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board that reviews the validity of granted patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2er6hV1

