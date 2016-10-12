Supreme Court declines to weigh in on U.S. patent review process

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a dispute over whether the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office should have the power to cancel patents after they have granted them, or whether that authority should be reserved for the courts.

The justices denied two petitions for certiorari that were challenging the constitutionality of the highly popular inter partes review (IPR) procedure at the PTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board that reviews the validity of granted patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2er6hV1