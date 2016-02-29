FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court rejects union challenge to New Jersey pension reforms
February 29, 2016 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. top court rejects union challenge to New Jersey pension reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by public sector labor unions to force the state of New Jersey to pay the full share of its annual public pension contribution.

The court declined to hear the unions’ appeal, leaving in place a July 2015 ruling by the New Jersey Supreme Court that allows Republican Governor Chris Christie’s administration to make only partial contributions into public pension funds. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

