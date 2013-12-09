FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. justices leave intact Neurontin verdict against Pfizer
December 9, 2013 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. justices leave intact Neurontin verdict against Pfizer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court said on Monday it would leave intact a $142 million jury verdict against Pfizer Inc over its marketing of the epilepsy drug Neurontin.

A jury in Massachusetts found in 2010 that Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc, one of the nation’s largest health maintenance organizations, and affiliates were damaged because they ended up paying out for prescriptions relating to conditions the drug did not effectively treat due to Pfizer’s marketing for off-label uses.

The Supreme Court’s refusal to hear Pfizer’s appeal means claims brought against Pfizer by insurer Aetna Inc and Harden Manufacturing Corp can also go forward.

