4 months ago
U.S. top court will not review Houston police shooting "waistband" defense
#U.S. Legal News
April 24, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. top court will not review Houston police shooting "waistband" defense

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court, turning down a chance to test the limits of police use of force, declined on Monday to revive an unarmed suspect's lawsuit accusing a Houston officer of unconstitutional excessive force for shooting him in the back after he reached for his own waistband.

The justices let stand a lower court's dismissal of a civil rights lawsuit brought by Ricardo Salazar-Limon, the drunken driving suspect who was left partially paralyzed after the 2010 traffic stop, against the officer who shot him, Chris Thompson.

