US appeals court leaves Obama mercury air pollution rule in place
December 15, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

US appeals court leaves Obama mercury air pollution rule in place

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said that an Obama administration rule that regulates mercury and other toxic pollutants can remain in effect while the government revises it in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling.

In a brief order, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said the rule could remain in effect while the government responds to the high court’s June ruling that said the U.S. Environmental Agency should have considered the compliance costs. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Susan Heavey)

