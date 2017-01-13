FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
U.S. Supreme Court to mull where challenges to federal clean water rule can be heard
January 13, 2017 / 7:51 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. Supreme Court to mull where challenges to federal clean water rule can be heard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to resolve a dispute over what court should handle challenges to a 2015 Obama administration regulation that defines waterways protected under a federal anti-pollution law.

The justices said they would hear an appeal by the National Association of Manufacturers of a Cincinnati-based federal appeals court's ruling that gave itself jurisdiction to review challenges to the Clean Water Act regulation. The industry group wants challenges to the rule to be heard in district courts. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

