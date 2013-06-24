FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. justices to hear EPA appeal over air pollution rule
#Energy
June 24, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. justices to hear EPA appeal over air pollution rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider the lawfulness of an Obama administration effort to regulate air pollution that crosses state lines.

At the request of the administration, the American Lung Association and environmental groups, the justices will review an appeals court ruling that invalidated the Cross-State Air Pollution rule, which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency implemented to enforce a provision of the Clean Air Act. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and Bill Trott)

