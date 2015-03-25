FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. justices divided over challenge to mercury air pollution rule
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 25, 2015

U.S. justices divided over challenge to mercury air pollution rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court appeared closely divided on Wednesday as it weighed whether the Obama administration had to consider costs before deciding whether to regulate emissions of mercury and other hazardous pollutants mainly from coal-fired power plants.

Justice Anthony Kennedy could be a possible swing vote on the nine-justice court, with liberals backing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s rationale and conservatives hostile to the government’s arguments. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

