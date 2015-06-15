FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. top court rejects AU Optronics over $500 million price-fixing fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a challenge by Taiwan-based AU Optronics Corp to a $500 million criminal fine the company was ordered to pay in 2012 after a conviction for price-fixing in the market for liquid crystal display panels.

The high court left in place a July 2014 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco that the fine was consistent with U.S. law. The appeals court said the company and two of its employees were properly convicted.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

