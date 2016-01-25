FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. top court declines to review PriceWaterhouseCoopers case
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2016 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. top court declines to review PriceWaterhouseCoopers case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - P ricewaterhouseCoopers may face increased pressure to settle a decade-old lawsuit with a class of employees who took lump-sum retirement payments between 2000 and 2006 after coming up short on Monday in its bid for U.S. Supreme Court review.

The Supreme Court left in place a U.S. appeals court ruling that found that the Manhattan-based auditing giant violated federal benefits law by setting terms for when workers could fully vest in their pension plans that were unrelated to retirement age.

Reporting by Robert Iafolla; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.