U.S. top court declines to review PriceWaterhouseCoopers case

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - P ricewaterhouseCoopers may face increased pressure to settle a decade-old lawsuit with a class of employees who took lump-sum retirement payments between 2000 and 2006 after coming up short on Monday in its bid for U.S. Supreme Court review.

The Supreme Court left in place a U.S. appeals court ruling that found that the Manhattan-based auditing giant violated federal benefits law by setting terms for when workers could fully vest in their pension plans that were unrelated to retirement age.