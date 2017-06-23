By Andrew Chung
WASHINGTON, June 23 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Friday narrowed the rights of property owners in disputes with
governments and laid out a formula for determining when
landowners are owed compensation in a case involving a vacant
lot in Wisconsin on the picturesque St. Croix River.
The court decided that government officials can combine
separate parcels of private land in determining whether public
officials have effectively taken private property through zoning
laws and must pay compensation. The ruling could make it harder
for property owners to prove compensation claims.
The justices, in the 5-3 ruling written by conservative
Justice Anthony Kennedy and joined by the court's four liberals,
upheld the use of zoning regulations by Wisconsin to prevent
members of the Murr family from selling the vacant lot because
the four siblings also owned an adjoining parcel of land.
The ruling set out a multi-factor test for courts to use to
determine when a property taking requiring compensation to an
owner has occurred, weighing how land is divided, its physical
relationship to the surrounding environment, and the value of
the land.
"This is an unfortunate decision for the Murrs, and all
property owners," said John Groen, executive vice president and
general counsel of the Pacific Legal Foundation, the
conservative legal group that represented the family.
The state's attorney general, Republican Brad Schimel,
called the ruling a "victory for the rule of law in Wisconsin."
State and local governments nationwide are grappling with
ways to manage urban sprawl, provide services to residents and
protect the environment, often by limiting the use of private
property and leading to litigation by landowners.
Courts have recognized that in some cases, regulation can go
so far as to deprive the owner of the value of their property,
requiring compensation by the government. The legal issue behind
the Murr family's case is how courts should make that call.
The dispute began in 2004 when the four Murr siblings, who
own two adjacent parcels of land on the St. Croix River in Troy,
Wisconsin, wanted to sell an empty lot purchased by their late
parents decades ago as a family investment, hoping to fund
repairs to their family cabin on the adjacent parcel.
Citing zoning regulations, county officials told them it was
too small to develop and they would have to sell it with the
adjacent lot.
The Murrs sued, alleging that the government had effectively
taken the land without compensation. Without the ability to sell
or develop the lot, it had been rendered economically useless,
they said.
A Wisconsin appeals court sided with the state and local
county in 2014, saying officials had not deprived the family of
their property because both lots were contiguous and could be
sold or developed together.
The family appealed to the Supreme Court. Their position was
supported by various agricultural, real estate and business
groups, which argued that the Wisconsin court decision made it
more difficult to prove the government unfairly deprived them of
their land.
Supported by the Trump administration, Wisconsin told the
justices that for conservation and other reasons under state
law, adjacent lots that are separately too small will be merged
if they come under common ownership.
Given the test laid out in the ruling, Kennedy said, the
Murrs' property "should be evaluated as a single parcel."
Objecting to the test, Chief Justice John Roberts filed a
dissenting opinion.
Justice Neil Gorsuch, who joined the court after the case
was argued, did not participate in Friday's decision.