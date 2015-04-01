FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Protesters charged after U.S. Supreme Court disruption
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
April 1, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

Protesters charged after U.S. Supreme Court disruption

Lawrence Hurley

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Protesters disrupted U.S. Supreme Court proceedings for the third time in just over a year on Wednesday, with several shouting denunciations of campaign finance rulings before the nine justices heard oral arguments in a bankruptcy case.

Five protesters were later charged with violating a law that outlaws “loud, threatening or abusive language” in the Supreme Court building, according to court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg. They each were also charged with one conspiracy count.

The protesters criticized two court rulings that pared back campaign finance restrictions.

Activist group 99Rise, which was responsible for the previous disruptions in February 2014 and this January, issued a statement saying it was behind the protest. The group says it is working to “get money out of politics.”

The group’s statement said six of its members had planned to disrupt the proceedings. Protesters involved in the previous incidents faced similar charges.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.