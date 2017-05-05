By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on
Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee
Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
In a brief statement, Roberts said he had designated U.S.
District Judge Laura Taylor Swain of the Southern District of
New York to the biggest bankruptcy in the history of the U.S.
municipal debt market. Puerto Rico has $70 billion in debt.
Puerto Rico filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday. Some of its
public agencies are expected to do the same in coming days.
Because the U.S. territory is not eligible for traditional
bankruptcy protection, the filing came under Title III of
PROMESA, the federal Puerto Rico rescue law passed last year.
Under PROMESA, the chief justice is tasked with selecting a
federal judge to oversee the case, which was filed in federal
court in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Puerto Rico has a 45 percent poverty rate and unemployment
is twice the U.S. average. While it remains to be seen how much
of the $70 billion in debt will be included in the bankruptcy,
its restructuring is sure to be the largest and among the most
complex in municipal market history.
Deep-pocketed creditors from myriad public issuers are
battling on many fronts, competing for repayment priority while
challenging the authority of Puerto Rico’s federal financial
oversight board to put the island into bankruptcy in the first
place.
(Additional reporting by Nick Brown in New York)