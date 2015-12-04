U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Puerto Rico restructuring appeal

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Puerto Rico’s bid to reinstate a law that would allow restructuring of the U.S. territory’s public agencies as the island grapples with its huge debt load.

The high court will decide whether the 2014 law, known as the Recovery Act, conflicts with U.S. federal bankruptcy law. The court also took up a companion case filed by representatives of the publicly owned Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)