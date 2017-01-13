FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court to hear BNSF Railway out-of-state injury suit appeal
January 13, 2017 / 7:56 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. top court to hear BNSF Railway out-of-state injury suit appeal

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to resolve a dispute that could limit where corporations can be sued, potentially delivering a blow to plaintiffs' lawyers seeking to bring cases in friendly courts.

The justices said they would decide an appeal by Texas-based BNSF Railway Co of a 2015 Montana Supreme Court ruling allowing out-of-state residents to sue there over injuries that occurred anywhere in BNSF's nationwide network. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

