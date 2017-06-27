By Andrew Chung
| WASHINGTON, June 27
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday threw out a lower court ruling prohibiting the use of
public funds to pay for children to attend private religious
schools, a day after it issued a major ruling narrowing the
separation of church and state.
The justices ordered the lower court in Colorado to
reconsider the legality of school "voucher" programs in light of
Monday's ruling that churches and other religious entities
cannot be categorically denied public money even in states whose
constitutions explicitly ban such funding.
In that case, the justices sided with a Missouri church that
objected when the state denied it access to public funds for a
playground improvement project.
The justices on Tuesday also threw out a lower court ruling
in a similar case in New Mexico over a program that lends
textbooks to schools, both public and private.