U.S. justices question human rights case against Daimler AG
October 15, 2013 / 3:18 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. justices question human rights case against Daimler AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices raised doubts on Tuesday over whether Daimler AG can be sued in federal court for allegations that a subsidiary violated the human rights of workers at an Argentina plant in the 1970s.

During an hour-long oral argument, several justices raised concerns about how the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handled the case when it ruled in favor of human rights plaintiffs, raising the possibility of the case ultimately being sent back to that court for further review.

