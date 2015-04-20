FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Colombian human rights suit
April 20, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Colombian human rights suit

Lawrence Hurley

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Chiquita Brands International Inc will not have to face U.S. lawsuits by more than 4,000 Colombians accusing the fruit company of human rights violations after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the case.

The court rejected an appeal filed by the plaintiffs, leaving intact a July 2014 ruling by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Miami. The appeals court said U.S. courts did not have authority to hear the two related cases because all the relevant conduct took place outside the United States. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

