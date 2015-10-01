FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court to decide if EU can sue R.J. Reynolds over money-laundering
October 1, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. top court to decide if EU can sue R.J. Reynolds over money-laundering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to decide whether a lawsuit filed by the European Union accusing cigarette maker R.J. Reynolds of running a global money-laundering scheme involving narcotics smuggling into Europe can move forward.

The case could have broad implications because the court will decide whether plaintiffs can sue under U.S. federal civil racketeering laws for conduct that takes place overseas and, if so, under what circumstances.

The high court will review an April 2014 ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York in favor of the European Union and 26 member states. That ruling permitted the case to proceed in a U.S. court.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

