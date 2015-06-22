FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top U.S. court to next issue rulings on Thursday
June 22, 2015 / 2:19 PM / 2 years ago

Top U.S. court to next issue rulings on Thursday

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday did not issue rulings in its two most closely watched cases - gay marriage and a challenge to President Barack Obama’s healthcare law - and the justices will next release decisions on Thursday.

The rulings are due by the end of the month.

Of the seven cases left to decide, the biggest are a challenge by gay couples to state laws banning same-sex marriage and a conservative challenge to subsidies provided under the Obamacare law to help low- and middle-income people buy health insurance that could lead to millions of people losing medical coverage.

There are also important cases left to decide on the death penalty, Obama administration pollution regulations and housing discrimination. (Editing by Will Dunham)

