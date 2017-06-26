(Adds that Justice Kennedy might be considering resigning)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 26 The U.S. Supreme Court is
set to issue the final rulings of its current term on Monday,
including one on religious rights, amid talk that swing voter
Justice Anthony Kennedy is considering retirement.
The court in the coming days is also expected to act on
President Donald Trump's emergency request seeking to revive his
travel ban on people entering the United States from six
Muslim-majority countries, which was blocked by lower courts.
Although there are no firm indications that Kennedy, 81 in
July, will step down, some of his former law clerks have said he
is considering it. Any announcement could come after the court
has finished issuing its rulings on Monday morning.
Kennedy has repeatedly declined to respond to media requests
seeking comment on his plans. He joined his former law clerks at
a reunion event on Saturday night, with several attendees saying
he did not address the rumors.
If Kennedy were to retire, President Donald Trump, a
Republican, would have a historic opportunity to recast the
court in a more conservative posture, possibly for decades to
come. He has already appointed one conservative justice, Neil
Gorsuch. But Gorsuch replaced a conservative in a similar mold,
Justice Antonin Scalia, who died last year. Replacing Kennedy,
the swing vote for the last decade on the closely divided court,
would be more significant. Kennedy has sided with the court's
four liberals on some major issues, most notably gay rights.
Speaking on ABC's "This Week" program on Sunday, Kellyanne
Conway, a Trump adviser, declined to say if there has been any
communication between the White House and Kennedy.
The nine justices are due to rule in six cases, not
including their decision expected in the coming days on the
travel ban.
Of the remaining cases argued during the court's current
term, which began in October, the most eagerly awaited one
concerns a Missouri church backed by a conservative Christian
legal group. The ruling potentially could narrow the separation
of church and state.
The church sued after being denied state taxpayer funds for
a playground improvement project because of a Missouri
constitutional provision barring state funding for religious
entities.
Trinity Lutheran could be headed for a lopsided win, with
two liberal justices joining their conservative colleagues in
signaling support during the April oral argument. It was one of
the first in which Trump's conservative appointee to the court,
Neil Gorsuch, participated.
The most notable of three immigration-related cases in which
rulings are due on Monday is a dispute over whether immigrants
detained by the U.S. government for more than six months while
deportation proceedings unfold should be able to request their
release. The case takes on additional significance with Trump
ratcheting up immigration enforcement, placing more people in
detention awaiting deportation.
The court also is set to decide a case that could clarify
the criminal acts for which legal immigrants may be deported.
Another involves whether the family of a Mexican teenager shot
dead while standing on Mexican soil by a U.S. Border Patrol
agent in Texas can sue for civil rights violations.
As the justices look to finish work before their summer
break, they must decide what to do with Trump's travel ban,
which was blocked by lower courts. The administration wants the
ban to go into effect while the litigation continues.
The March 6 executive order called for a 90-day ban on
travelers from Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and
a 120-day ban on all refugees entering the United States to let
the government implement stronger vetting. Trump has said the
order is needed for national security.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Chung)