U.S. Supreme Court rules for Muslim woman denied job at clothing store
June 1, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Supreme Court rules for Muslim woman denied job at clothing store

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of a Muslim woman who filed a lawsuit after she was denied a job at an Abercrombie & Fitch Co clothing store in Oklahoma because she wore a head scarf for religious reasons.

On a 8-1 vote, the court handed a win to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), a federal agency that sued the company on behalf of Samantha Elauf. She was denied a sales job in 2008 at an Abercrombie Kids store in Tulsa when she was 17. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

