By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on
Monday to consider whether corporate insiders who blow the
whistle on their employers are shielded from retaliation if they
only report alleged misconduct internally rather than to the
government's Securities and Exchange Commission.
The justices will hear Digital Realty Trust Inc's
appeal of a lower court ruling in favor of Paul Somers, an
executive fired by the San Francisco-based company after he
complained internally about alleged misconduct by his supervisor
but never reported the matter to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The case hinges on the SEC's whistleblower protection rules
required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
The court agreed to take up the case on the last day of a
nine-month session. The court will hear the case during the next
term that starts in October.
The SEC rules, adopted in 2011, prohibit corporate employers
from retaliating in any way against whistleblowers who try to
report allegations of securities law violations.
They also give the SEC the power to offer monetary awards to
whistleblowers whose tips lead to successful enforcement
actions.
Digital Realty Trust argues the anti-retaliation protections
do not apply to people who fail to report their allegations to
the SEC because the law defines a whistleblower as a person who
reports possible securities violations to the SEC.
If the Supreme Court ultimately sides with the company, then
it would force corporate whistleblowers to report wrongdoing to
the SEC in order to be protected from retaliation.
Such a result could deter people from reporting misconduct
internally first, said Jordan Thomas, a partner at Labaton
Sucharow who represents SEC whistleblowers.
"I think both corporate whistleblowers and corporations
should hope that the Supreme Court finds that internal reporting
is sufficient to have the anti-retaliation protections because
if not, sophisticated corporate whistleblowers will bypass
internal reporting systems and report directly to the SEC," he
said.
Digital Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust
company, became entangled in the dispute over whistleblower
protection after it fired Somers, its former vice president of
portfolio management.
Somers had complained internally that his supervisor had
eliminated some internal controls and hid major cost overruns on
a project in Hong Kong.
After he was fired, he sued the company in November 2014,
saying he was protected from retaliation as a whistleblower
under the Dodd-Frank law.
The company tried unsuccessfully to quash his claim in the
United States District Court for the Northern District of
California.
While the case was on appeal before the 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, a divided 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
panel ruled in a similar case that people who only report
misconduct internally are whistleblowers who merit protection
from retaliation.
The 9th Circuit later affirmed the California finding, with
the SEC also filing a friend of the court brief in the case and
participating in oral arguments in support of Somers.
Both the 2nd and 9th Circuit opinions are at odds with the
5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which previously held that
whistleblowers must report to the SEC in order to receive
protective status.