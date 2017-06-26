By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON A divided U.S. appeals court handed
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a victory on Monday
over how it appoints its in-house judges in a decision that
could pave the way for the Supreme Court to resolve the matter.
In a 5-5 split, a panel of 10 judges for the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit effectively
rejected a legal challenge by former radio talk show host
Raymond Lucia, who had asked the court to review whether the SEC
violated the U.S. Constitution when it appointed its
administrative law judges.
Monday's decision in the SEC's favor is at odds with the
Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which
previously ruled that the SEC violated the Constitution in how
its judges were appointed in a similar case.
The SEC has since halted pending in-house trials involving
defendants with appeal rights to the 10th Circuit until the
legal issues can be resolved.
"We look forward to the Supreme Court's resolution of the
conflict between the D.C. Circuit and the Tenth Circuit," said
Gibson Dunn & Crutcher attorney Mark Perry, who argued the case
for Lucia.
An SEC spokeswoman declined to comment.
The SEC has faced mounting challenges in recent years to the
constitutionality of how it appoints its in-house judges. At
issue is whether administrative law judges are merely employees
or "inferior officers" who wield significant decision-making
authority covered by the Appointments Clause of the
Constitution.
The agency argues that administrative law judges are only
employees because their decisions are not final and still
subject to SEC review. But critics say they are inferior
officers because they have the power to impose fines and bar
people from the industry.
Inferior officers under the Constitution must be appointed
by the president, the head of a federal agency or by a court.
Lucia, who was known for his "Buckets of Money" investment
strategy, was sued by the SEC for fraud in 2012. SEC
Administrative Law Judge Cameron Elliot found him liable the
next year, barred him from the industry and ordered him to pay
$300,000.
Since then, Lucia has been appealing the case on the grounds
that Elliot was improperly hired.