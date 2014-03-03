FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Omnicare securities case
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Omnicare securities case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear an appeal filed by Omnicare Inc., the leading U.S. provider of pharmacy services to the elderly, in a securities class action case filed by investors who say the company made untrue statements prior to a public offering.

Plaintiffs who subscribed to the December 2005 offering sued after whistleblower lawsuits claimed the company paid kickbacks to nursing homes and received kickbacks from drug companies.

Omnicare paid just under $150 million to settle the whistleblower claims. The subsequent securities lawsuit filed by several pension funds focused on statements the company had made saying it was in compliance with the law.

A federal judge in the Eastern District of Kentucky dismissed the plaintiffs’ lawsuit in February 2012, saying they had failed to allege that Omnicare had knowingly made an untrue statement.

The Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived the lawsuit in a May 2013 ruling, in which it said the plaintiffs only had to claim that the statement was objectively untrue and not that the company knew it was false at the time it was made. Omnicare said in court papers that lower courts are now split on that question.

The court will hear oral arguments and issue a ruling in the case during its next term, which starts in October and ends in June 2015.

The case is Omnicare v. Laborers District Council, U.S. Supreme Court, 13-435.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.