WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear an appeal filed by Omnicare Inc., the leading U.S. provider of pharmacy services to the elderly, in a securities class action case filed by investors who say the company made untrue statements prior to a public offering.

Plaintiffs who subscribed to the December 2005 offering sued after whistleblower lawsuits claimed the company paid kickbacks to nursing homes and received kickbacks from drug companies.