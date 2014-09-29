U.S. top court, in reversal, dismisses IndyMac securities case

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday had a change of heart and dismissed a case it had previously agreed to hear on whether class action claims against underwriters of securities issued by a unit of the now-defunct IndyMac Bancorp Inc should be able to proceed.

The decision not to hear the case means that an appeals court decision in favor of banks that were defendants in the case stays intact. They are units of Credit Suisse Group AG Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley.

The court likely dismissed the case because the majority of defendants have agreed to a $340 million settlement, which has not yet been approved by a district court judge. Goldman Sachs is not a party to the proposed settlement.

By dismissing the case without comment, the court will no longer decide whether the three-year window for filing certain securities claims is suspended if investors can show they would have been parties in a previously filed class action lawsuit had it not been dismissed. Lower courts are split on the question.

Various institutional investors, including the Wyoming state retirement fund, sued over what they said were untrue statements and omissions concerning mortgage-backed securities issued by IndyMac subsidiary IndyMac MBS Inc. The bank failed in July 2008. The defendants in the case were underwriters for the offerings.

A federal district judge in New York in 2011 and the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2013 both ruled for the defendants.

The Supreme Court dismissed the case after asking the parties if the proposed settlement agreement meant that the issue no longer needed to be decided. Both sides said the case should still decided by the court.

The public employee retirement system of Mississippi, the plaintiff seeking high court review, was not part of the lawsuit at the time it was originally dismissed, but said it could revive the case because it would have been a member of the class if the litigation had been allowed to continue.

The case is Public Employees’ Retirement System of Mississippi, v. IndyMac, U.S. Supreme Court, 13-640. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham and David Gregorio)