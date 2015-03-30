FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. justices rebuff lawsuit against banks over Madoff Ponzi scheme
March 30, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. justices rebuff lawsuit against banks over Madoff Ponzi scheme

Lawrence Hurley

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left intact a ruling that prevents plaintiffs from suing banks that they say aided and abetted convicted fraudster Bernie Madoff.

The high court declined to hear two separate appeals filed by investors in foreign investment vehicles that lost money when Madoff’s the Ponzi scheme collapsed in 2008. They had sued Madoff’s bankers, JPMorganChase & Co and Bank of New York Mellon Corp, and others.

In a September 2013 ruling, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York threw out the lawsuits on the grounds that they were barred under the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act.

Madoff is serving a 150-year prison term after pleading guilty in 2009 to running a Ponzi scheme that cost investors an estimated $17 billion or more in principal.

The cases are Trezziova v. Kohn and Davis v. JPMorganChase, U.S. Supreme Court, Nos. 14-736 and 14-730. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

