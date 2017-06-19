By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday moved to buttress free speech rights in the digital age,
striking down a North Carolina law banning convicted sex
offenders from Facebook and other social media services that
play a vital role in modern life.
The court, in an 8-0 ruling, handed a victory to Lester
Packingham, a registered sex offender due to a statutory rape
conviction who had challenged the law as a violation of the U.S.
Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of free speech.
"This case is one of the first this court has taken to
address the relationship between the First Amendment and the
modern Internet. As a result, the court must exercise extreme
caution before suggesting that the First Amendment provides
scant protection for access to vast networks in that medium,"
Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote for the court.
The North Carolina law, enacted in 2008, made it a felony
for people on the state's sex offender registry to use online
services that can lead to social interactions with minors.
The case forced the justices to weigh free speech rights
against a state's interest in protecting its citizens,
specifically from sexual abuse of minors.
The North Carolina law banned the use of leading social
media outlets such as Facebook and Twitter among others.
Opponents had raised concerns that the measure could be
interpreted as covering other online activity in which users
must create profiles and can interact with other users. That
even could include certain news websites.