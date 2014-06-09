FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court rejects Accenture trade secrets appeal
June 9, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. top court rejects Accenture trade secrets appeal

Lawrence Hurley

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left in place a $44 million damages award that Wellogix Inc won against Accenture Plc over alleged trade secrets theft.

The high court declined to hear Accenture’s appeal of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that upheld a jury verdict in favor of Wellogix.

Wellogix says Accenture impermissibly used its software when developing a product with SAP AG for BP PLC.

The software was aimed at helping oil and gas companies plan oil well construction projects. Wellogix resolved separate claims against BP via arbitration.

The case is Accenture v. Wellogix, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-1051. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)

