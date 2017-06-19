WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to hear a closely watched copyright dispute
known as the "dancing baby" case over a company's move to take
down a home video posted online showing a toddler joyfully
bouncing to the late pop star Prince's song "Let's Go Crazy."
The case pitted a Pennsylvania woman, Stephanie Lenz,
against record company Universal Music Group (UMG), the Vivendi
SA-owned unit that enforces Prince's copyrights. She
sued Universal Music Group after it directed the video-sharing
website YouTube to remove a 29-second video she had posted in
2007 that showed her 13-month-old son dancing to the 1984 song.
The high court left in place a mixed September 2015 ruling
by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)