WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled against the inventor of a Spider-Man toy who claimed an outdated legal precedent prevented him from earning deserved royalties.

On a 6-3 vote, the court handed a victory to Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Entertainment LLC in its legal fight with Stephen Kimble and an associate, Robert Grabb. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)