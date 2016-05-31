FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court to hear State Farm case over Hurricane Katrina fraud claim
May 31, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

U.S. top court to hear State Farm case over Hurricane Katrina fraud claim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear an appeal by State Farm contesting a jury finding that the insurance company defrauded the federal government when assessing damage caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 along the Gulf of Mexico coast.

The court will review a 2015 ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholding the verdict in a suit brought under the federal False Claims Act, which lets people sue over allegations that the government has been defrauded. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

