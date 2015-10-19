FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court to hear Stryker appeal in Zimmer patent suit
October 19, 2015

U.S. top court to hear Stryker appeal in Zimmer patent suit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider whether a $70 million jury award that Stryker Corp won against Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc for patent infringement should be tripled.

The justices agreed to hear an appeal filed by Stryker after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said last December that the award should not be tripled. The court said Stryker had failed to show that the infringement of its patents for a surgical cleaning wand was willful.

The court also agreed to hear another case on the same issue in which Halo Electronics Inc is seeking triple damages from Pulse Electronics Corp for infringing its patents relating to circuit board transformers. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

