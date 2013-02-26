FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. high court says plaintiffs cannot sue over eavesdropping law
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 26, 2013 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

U.S. high court says plaintiffs cannot sue over eavesdropping law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday said plaintiffs cannot challenge a federal law that allows eavesdropping on international conversations involving Americans, a case touching on government efforts to fight terrorism.

By a 5-4 vote, the country’s highest court said lawyers, journalists and human rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch did not have legal standing to sue because they could not show they had suffered any injury.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and Eric Beech

