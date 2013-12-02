U.S. justices decline to hear online retailers' tax case

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to tackle the long-standing question of whether Internet retailers like Amazon.com Inc should be required to collect sales taxes in states where they have no physical presence.

In a case brought by Amazon and Overstock.com Inc, the Supreme Court was asked to decide whether a New York state law that requires online retailers to collect taxes is valid under the U.S. Constitution. Because the court declined to hear the case, the retailers’ challenge to that law has failed.