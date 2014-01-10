FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court agrees to hear broadcasters' case against Aereo
January 10, 2014

U.S. top court agrees to hear broadcasters' case against Aereo

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a closely watched appeal filed by the four major broadcasters against online television service Aereo Inc, which they claim steals copyrighted television content.

Walt Disney Co’s ABC network, CBS Broadcasting Inc, Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc appealed a decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in April that denied their request to shut Aereo down while litigation moves forward.

Aereo, backed by Barry Diller’s IAC/InterActiveCorp , charges users a low monthly fee to watch live or recorded broadcast TV channels on computers or mobile devices. Aereo does not pay the broadcasters.

