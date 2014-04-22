U.S. justices conflicted over Aereo TV copyright fight

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared unsure on Tuesday whether to rule against online TV startup Aereo Inc in a major copyright case, with several raising concerns about how a ruling in favor of broadcast networks could affect increasingly popular cloud computing services.

Aereo, backed by media mogul Barry Diller, could be forced to shut down if the high court rules for the four major television broadcasters, who say the service violates copyright law. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)