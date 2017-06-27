By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON As the U.S. Supreme Court navigated a
difficult period in which it was short one member for more than
a year, justices from across the ideological spectrum often
managed to find common ground. That sense of unity promises to
be soon put to the test.
The nine-justice court ended its 2016-2017 term on Monday
with a flurry of rulings. When it resumes work in October, its
recently restored conservative majority could become more
assertive as the justices tackle big cases on whether the U.S.
Constitution lets businesses refuse to serve gay couples for
religious reasons, presidential powers and manipulating
electoral district boundaries for partisan gain.
Neil Gorsuch, Republican President Donald Trump's appointee,
joined the court in April, giving conservatives a 5-4 majority.
Gorsuch already has established himself as among the most
conservative and outspoken justices even before beginning his
first full term.
"We will certainly see more cases where they are sharply
divided," Chicago-Kent College of Law professor Carolyn Shapiro
said.
While partisan tensions in Washington have deepened since
Trump took office in January, the Supreme Court largely remained
above the fray.
In the 14 months that the court operated with only eight
justices following Justice Antonin Scalia's death and was
divided equally between liberals and conservative, it showed
greater unanimity in its decisions than in recent years. During
that time, the justices often sidestepped major rulings on
divisive issues, resolving several cases narrowly and trying to
avoid 4-4 votes that would leave legal questions unresolved.
The court even avoided a sharp ideological split in its
decision on Monday on how to handle Trump's contentious order
banning people from six Muslim majority countries from entering
the United States. The four liberal justices were silent as the
court allowed parts of the order to go into effect and agreed to
decide the legality of the policy in its next term.
The court already has agreed to hear several major cases in
which the justices are likely to be divided on ideological
lines, including one on the conflict between gay rights and
religious freedom concerning a Christian baker from Colorado who
refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple, citing his
religious beliefs.
VOTING DISTRICTS
The justices will also weigh whether state legislative
districts violate constitutional protections if they are drawn
purely to gain partisan advantage in a case involving a
Republican-configured electoral map in Wisconsin that could have
major consequences for U.S. elections.
The travel ban case, Trump's first big Supreme Court battle,
is a major test of presidential powers, with Trump's
administration arguing that the judiciary should show deference
to the president on national security matters.
In the term that just ended, the court was able to decide
all but two of the cases it heard. On Monday, the justices
ordered that those cases, both on immigration-related issues, be
re-argued in its next term, when Gorsuch would be able to
participate. The action suggests the court was divided 4-4 along
ideological grounds on those cases.
A review of rulings from the 2016-2017 term compared with
previous years shows a higher rate of unanimity, likely prompted
by the greater need for compromise without a decisive ninth
vote.
In 69 cases in which the court issued decisions on the
merits, there were no dissenting votes in 41 of them, or 59
percent, according to Kedar Bhatia, who compiles court
statistics for the SCOTUSblog website. That compares with 44
percent in the court's previous term and 40 percent in the one
prior to that.
"With only eight members, I think the court was trying
harder to achieve as much agreement as possible, both in the
close cases and in the not-so-close ones," said Kannon
Shanmugam, a lawyer who regularly argues before the court.
While they were shorthanded, the justices took up fewer
cases that were likely to divide them ideologically. For
example, they took six cases on patent protections, a
higher-than-normal number, on an issue in which they usually are
unanimous.