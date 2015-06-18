U.S. justices OK teachers' testimony in child-abuse case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously reinstated an Ohio man’s convictions for beating his girlfriend’s children after he sent her hundreds of miles away to engage in prostitution.

The nine justices rejected the argument made by defendant Darius Clark that testimony given during the trial by preschool teachers who talked to one of the victims, his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, should have been disallowed.

