U.S. federal court blocks Texas voter ID law
August 30, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. federal court blocks Texas voter ID law

Aug 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal court on Thursday barred Texas from implementing a controversial voter identification law, saying the measure would likely curtail the ability of minorities to vote.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., said the evidence showed the law’s impact would “fall most heavily on the poor and that a disproportionately high percentage of African-Americans and Hispanics in Texas live in poverty.”

The law, passed by the Republican-dominated Texas legislature in 2011, required voters to present one of six forms of photo ID before casting their ballots.

