a year ago
U.S. Supreme Court declines financier's bid to block SEC action
September 27, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

U.S. Supreme Court declines financier's bid to block SEC action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request by Lynn Tilton, the New York financier accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission of defrauding investors, to put on hold an SEC enforcement action as she challenges the agency's in-house judicial proceeding against her.

The court's action means that Tilton will face an Oct. 24 hearing before an SEC administrative law judge over whether she and her firm, Patriarch Partners, hid the poor performance of assets underlying her Zohar collateralized loan obligation funds, and collected nearly $200 million in improper fees. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

