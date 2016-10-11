FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear tobacco arbitration dispute
October 11, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear tobacco arbitration dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday let stand lower court rulings allowing Pennsylvania and Maryland to keep tens of millions of dollars in a dispute with tobacco companies involving the massive 1998 settlement over deceptive marketing and advertising of cigarettes.

The justices declined to hear appeals, filed by Reynolds America Inc, Altria Group Inc and other companies that were part of the settlement, of rulings that had favored Pennsylvania and Maryland regarding the amount of the annual payment that those states should receive for 2003 under the deal.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

