Transgender student asks U.S. high court to keep out of bathroom case

July 26 (Reuters) - Lawyers for a transgender high school student in Virginia asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to keep out of a legal dispute about bathroom rights and allow a lower court ruling in the student’s favor to remain in place.

The high court is weighing an emergency request from the Gloucester County School Board to prevent the student, Gavin Grimm, who was born a girl but now identifies as male, from using the boys’ bathroom when school resumes.