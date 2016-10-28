U.S. Supreme Court takes up transgender rights case

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed for the first time to rule on transgender rights in a case in which a Virginia public school district is fighting to prevent a female-born transgender high school student from using the boys' bathroom.

The justices agreed to hear the Gloucester County School Board's appeal of a lower court's April 19 ruling that transgender students are protected under U.S. laws barring sex-based discrimination. The case involves a 17-year-old transgender student named Gavin Grimm, who identifies as male and sued to win the right to use the school's boys' bathroom. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)