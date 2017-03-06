FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court sidesteps ruling in transgender rights case
March 6, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. Supreme Court sidesteps ruling in transgender rights case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court avoided a ruling on transgender rights by sending a closely watched case involving bathroom access at a Virginia high school back to a lower court on Monday after President Donald Trump rolled back protections for transgender students.

Lawyers for a transgender student named Gavin Grimm, who was born female and identifies as male, had asked the justices to decide the case despite of the Trump administration's Feb. 22 action. The court previously had set arguments in the case for March 28.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

