U.S. Supreme Court to hear Venezuela oil rig dispute
June 28, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Venezuela oil rig dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to weigh Venezuela’s bid to block a lawsuit filed by an American oil drilling company that claims the South American country illegally seized 11 drilling rigs six years ago.

The high court will review a May 2015 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that allowed one of the claims made by Oklahoma-based Helmerich & Payne International Drilling Company to move forward. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

