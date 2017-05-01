FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court sides with Venezuela over oil rigs claim
May 1, 2017 / 2:12 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. Supreme Court sides with Venezuela over oil rigs claim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled against an American oil drilling company that claimed Venezuela unlawfully seized 11 drilling rigs in 2010.

Siding with Venezuela, the justices ruled 8-0, with Justice Neil Gorsuch not participating, to throw out a 2015 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that allowed one of the claims made by Oklahoma-based Helmerich & Payne International Drilling Company to move forward.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

