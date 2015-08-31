FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Supreme Court says former Virginia governor McDonnell can stay out of prison pending appeal
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
August 31, 2015 / 7:57 PM / 2 years ago

Supreme Court says former Virginia governor McDonnell can stay out of prison pending appeal

Lawrence Hurley

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday granted a request by former Virginia Governor Robert McDonnell to remain out of prison while he appeals his corruption convictions.

In a brief unsigned order, the court said McDonnell, who was governor from 2010 until 2014, would not have to report to prison until he completes the appeals process.

Last week, Chief Justice John Roberts gave McDonnell a temporary reprieve while the court awaited the government’s response to his application. McDonnell’s lawyers are now expected to ask the high court to hear his full appeal.

The Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had rejected McDonnell’s initial request to stay out of prison. The same court upheld McDonnell’s conviction in a July ruling.

McDonnell, once a rising star in the Republican Party, and his wife, Maureen, were convicted in September 2014 of taking $177,000 in gifts and loans from businessman Jonnie Williams in exchange for promoting one of his company’s dietary supplements.

U.S. District Court Judge James Spencer sentenced McDonnell to two years in prison. He has remained free pending the outcome of his appeal.

Lawyers for McDonnell, the first Virginia governor to be convicted on criminal charges, had argued that he did not represent a flight risk or threat to public safety and thus did not need to be imprisoned.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.